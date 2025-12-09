Golf club looking for fair way to solve parking problem

Lincoln golfers have had difficulty finding space to park trailers since the council stopped them from using the cemetery. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

A Canterbury golf club hopes to find a way forward with the local council after parking changes left some members with mobility challenges struggling to access the course.

About a month ago, the Selwyn District Council stopped Lincoln Golf Club members from parking in the cemetery, which sits in the middle of the course and had been used to park trailers carrying mobility scooters and golf carts.

The parking space was mostly used by the Wednesday Wackers, an older group that plays on Wednesday mornings.

Club administrator Mike Baker said he “felt sorry” some members with mobility issues had been parking in the cemetery next to the club’s storage sheds, where they could park trailers or access scooters stored in the shed.

The club had also used the area to park supplies such as bunker sand and fuel for tractors.

Access was revoked after the council became aware of accidental damage to the cemetery grounds when a tractor was driven over wet grass.

Both the course and the cemetery sit on council-owned land.

“We did muck things up that day, but now it doesn’t look any different than before. It was certainly not intentional,” Baker said.

The Lincoln Golf Club. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Baker initially met with council staff to discuss the parking issue, but the solution proposed – including a 10-day notice period for any commercial vehicle needing access to the course – was unworkable.

“That prompted us to have a chat with the councillors.”

Baker and club president Ross Pemment met Kā Puna Springs Ward councillors Sarah Barnsley and Aaron McGlinchy last week to discuss options.

Baker said the meeting was “positive”.

“The cemetery and the golf course need to work together.”

He is now preparing ideas to present to the council.

“The club will continue to obey the no-parking rule until such time.”