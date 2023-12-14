New exec to join Selwyn leadership team

Steve Gibling will join the council on April 2, 2024 as executive director of people, culture and capability.

Selwyn District Council has appointed Steve Gibling as its new executive director for people, culture and capability.

The council describes the addition to the leadership team as "strategic" and follows an extensive search process.

Chief executive Sharon Mason said she is excited about Gibling’s appointment.

“We had many highly qualified candidates apply for the role, and I am eager to welcome Steve. His extensive experience and leadership skills will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of our council.”

Gibling has a 25-year track record in leadership and management across local government, not-for-profit, and tertiary education.

“I feel very fortunate to be joining the Selwyn team and be given the opportunity to make a positive impact on the communities in the district and support the team to deliver great and rewarding work on behalf of those communities,” Gibling said.

Throughout his career, Gibling has demonstrated his commitment to community services, having held leadership roles in parks, aquatic, arts culture and heritage, libraries, and venues and events services.

His diverse experience includes leading reviews into health and safety responsibilities at Invercargill City Council, where he successfully implemented a new corporate approach to health, safety, and wellbeing management. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in developing the first wellbeing strategy for Canterbury University.

Gibling's dedication to fostering a positive workplace culture is evident in his leadership at Invercargill City Council, where he chaired the internal Te Reo o Te Puni staff roopu. Under his guidance, the team developed Te Kaunihera O Waihopai Invercargill City Council’s first E Tipu Te Waerenga Māori language plan 2021/22.

Currently serving as the interim chief executive officer for the Buller District Council, Gibling will officially assume his role on April 2, 2024.