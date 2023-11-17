One killed in Selwyn crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police have confirmed one person is dead following a crash on State Highway 1 near Selwyn.
The crash involved two vehicles and was reported at about 5.40pm, police said.
NZTA is reporting the crash happened near the intersection of Main South Rd and Selwyn Lake Rd.
The serious crash unit is in attendance and the road remains closed.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and avoid the area.