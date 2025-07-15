Over $250k in parking fines issued

​Seven trade vehicles were hit with tickets on Lincoln Rolleston Rd. Photo: Daniel Alvey

More than a quarter of a million dollars in parking fines have been dished out in the Selwyn district over the last year.

Between June 1, 2024, and May 30 this year 2067 tickets were issued, a median of 145 a month with a value of $269,594.

Parking on a berm, which carries a fine of $70, was the worst offending category (413), followed by no warrant of fitness (373) and no registration (362). The latter two carry fines of $200.

The revenue for most of the tickets goes toward the cost of the council’s compliance team, while the revenue for registration and warrant of fitness infringements goes to the Crown.

Among those who had been caught parking on berm was Rolleston resident John Boulton. He took his case to the Christchurch District Court in January after he was fined for parking his ute on a berm outside his house in August.

While he lost the case and had to pay the fine, he claimed a moral victory.

Boulton said the fine was unfair and a warning should have been given instead.

May saw the highest amount tickets issued at 478, more than 100 clear of the next closest month, April, in which 340 were issued.

September saw the lowest number of tickets issued at 52.

For parking on a footpath 162 tickets were issued.

Two weeks ago, seven trade vehicles received tickets on Lincoln Rolleston Rd opposite the Pak’n Save being built.

Among them was a van from commercial shelving company Dexion. The company’s general manager John Swallow said getting the ticket was fair.

“There was a painted man on the footpath where we had parked, so I don’t have any issues with that (the ticket),” Swallow said.

When asked if a warning should have been issued, Swallow said: “In practical terms, a warning might have been better, but the law is the law.”

His staff were working on the Pak’n Save, but were not allowed to use the supermarket’s car park, hence they parked on the footpath.

The tickets, which carry a $70 fine, were issued after complaints school kids were having difficulty using the footpath.

Said district council executive director development and growth Robert Love: “We would remind people to please park safely and not block footpaths anywhere in the district, but particularly around schools and other areas with lots of foot traffic.”