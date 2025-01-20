'Quick-thinking' Rolleston residents help take down alleged car thiefs

Police have arrested two men in a stolen vehicle after members of the public reported their suspicious behaviour in a Rolleston supermarket car park.

The incident began early on Saturday morning when a vehicle was stolen from Gloucester St in Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said the Rolleston residents then spotted two people acting suspiciously around vehicles in the supermarket car park.

"Thanks to their swift and detailed reporting, police in the area were able to identify and locate the two men involved inside a stolen vehicle nearby and take them into custody.

"The vehicle has since been returned to the owner, who was relieved to have their vehicle back so quickly.

"Selwyn police would like to thank the callers who contacted police as soon as they spotted the suspicious behaviour.

"This is a great example of one way the community can assist us in combatting crime within our community.

"We encourage people to call us as soon as possible with as much information as possible as soon as you see suspicious behaviour."

You can report information to police via 111 if it is happening now, or call 105 or go online to make a report.