Restaurant fire caused by deep fryer

A deep fryer caused a blaze at a Canterbury restaurant on Monday night.

Fire crews from Lincoln, Rolleston, and Wigram were called to the blaze at We Cook off Vernon Drive in Lincoln at 8.30pm.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the small fire in the kitchen.

But they had to remain at the scene for another two hours while the oil in the fryer cooled from 350 deg C to 50 deg C.

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Richie Bee said the small fire was contained to the kitchen area.

There was no other damage to the Asian fusion restaurant or neighbouring businesses, Bee said.

He said no one was injured in the fire. The electricity was switched off at the block of shops while the crews dealt with the blaze.