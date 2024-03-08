Restaurants targeted in series of break-ins

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police want to identify this man wearing the Harley Davidson hoodie.
Four restaurants were targeted in the early hours of last Friday morning.
In Lincoln, Mughal Kitchen and NomNom Kitchen on Vernon Dr and Cinnamon Spice Indian Cuisine on Eastfield Dr were broken into.
In Prebbleton, Street Side Thai Eatery was also broken into.
“The offender/s appears to have gained entry to the stores by smashing the glass with an object and leaving the scene in a stolen vehicle,” a police spokesperson said.
“In one of the stores on Vernon Dr, the alarm has been set off which has led to the offender/s fleeing the shop.”
“The people who hit us last week appeared very practised, they didn’t look at the CCTV they had gloves and they had masks.”
Hobbs said each time there is a break-in it affects the insurance.
“It affects the businesses, it affects our insurance, it affects us.”
- If you have any information that may assist in the investigation or can identify the person pictured, contact police on 105 or online and quote reference file number 240301/6407.