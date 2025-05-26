Sam Broughton sets sights on mayoral milestone

Sam Broughton, his wife Liz, daugher Elliott and Lev. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Fifteen years ago, a council decision about the Darfield Library unknowingly set Sam Broughton on a path to becoming Selwyn’s mayor.

Back then, Broughton was a youth worker in his late 20s. He was frustrated when the council decided to convert the old council chambers into a library rather than choose a more central location.

“The council at the time decided to put the library down the far end of town in what seemed like the most convenient and cheapest option for them, but it was not really the best option for the community, so that annoyed me,” he said.

Broughton had never been drawn to politics, but he was deeply invested in his community.

While chatting to a fellow youth worker who was running for a seat on the Christchurch City Council, Broughton had a lightbulb moment.

“When they (the youth worker) said that, I thought ‘I could do that’.”

The conversation led to Broughton standing for, and winning, a seat in the Malvern Ward at the 2010 election.

Three years later, he ran for mayor but lost to incumbent Kelvin Coe, finishing third behind Coe and Dr Olive Webb.

“I’d been a bit frustrated that we’d talked about doing things but didn’t seem to actually deliver stuff for our community.”

Broughton continued serving as a councillor and ran for mayor again in 2016. This time, he won – becoming the youngest mayor in New Zealand at 35, and the first in 21 years to not be a farmer from the Ellesmere Ward, as the district was rapidly growing and becoming younger and more urban.

While not a farmer himself, Broughton comes from farming roots. He grew up on his family’s farm between Darfield and Coalgate.

“Through school, I had jobs on neighbours’ farms and other farms around the district, and after school, I did some work in-and-out of farming. But I got into youth work.

“Grandma’s still there, she’s 95. Mum and dad still live on the farm, and one of my brothers is running it,” he said.

After leaving school, Broughton spent a year volunteering at a boarding school in Oxford, England, and travelling around Europe.

Sam Broughton cites bowls as valuable for his mental health. He is pictured here with triples winning teammates Terry Kilday (centre) and Bill Posthumus. Photo: Supplied

On his return he had a failed attempt at an economics degree at Canterbury University.

“I was good at economics at school, went to university and ended up getting distracted by playing too much pool with one of my friends at the Riccarton (Working Men’s) Club and I just didn’t go back for a second year.”

After university, he started work as a youth pastor at the Darfield Baptist Church and a youth worker with high schools around Selwyn.

Before taking on the mayoralty, Broughton was already busy – he was juggling youth work, his council seat, and managing a day spa at Terrace Downs with wife Liz, a massage therapist. He was also preparing to become a dad, with daughter Elliot on the way.

When he was elected mayor, Broughton stepped back from youth work and the spa business to focus on the mayoralty full time.

Now seeking a fourth term, he’s campaigning in a climate where people are looking for someone to blame as cost-of-living pressures bite.

Broughton said people in public positions can be blamed for cost increases whether they have any control over them or not.

“People like to be able to find a scapegoat and blame someone.’’

For the first time as mayor, Broughton is being challenged for the job by a sitting councillor, after Malvern Ward’s Lydia Gliddon announced her bid.

While Broughton said it was a “surprise” to see Gliddon’s challenge, it would not change his campaign.

“I always take elections seriously. I have a track record of delivering good outcomes for Selwyn.”

As he looks to be elected for a fourth term, matching Michael McEvedy’s record, Broughton says there is still more to be done.

“In a growing community you can’t just rely on the way things were. Even 10 years ago, 30,000 people did not live in Selwyn that do now. So we have to constantly think and plan for future.”

Last financial year, rates rose an average of 14.9% and are expected to rise about 14.2% this year when water bills and rates are combined.

At the moment, a portion of people’s general rates is for water, with the usage being charged separately.

Once the water services council controlled organisation (WSCCO) takes over, it will take over all the billing, except for stormwater, which will stay in-house.

While Broughton said 14% rates rises are untenable, he also does not want to keep rates low and defer any necessary work.

He said some councils keeping rates artificially low has contributed to the country needing up to $185 billion of investment in its drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater over the next 30 years.

“My conscience won’t let me do that for our community.”

Photo: Supplied

When Broughton does get a free moment, he spends time playing lawn bowls, motorbiking and playing guitar.

“I started lawn bowls many years ago and ended up stopping after five years, then it wasn’t until Covid I realised I loved it.

“Mental health-wise and socially, getting back into lawn bowls has been really good.”

Inspired by watching bowls played at the Commonwealth Games, Broughton once imagined he might represent New Zealand one day.

While that dream hasn’t materialised, he did become Malvern singles open champion this year and plays in the Darfield team competing in Christchurch’s premier city competition.

These days, he spends more time supporting his family’s sports than playing himself.

“I support Elliot in things she wants to do, she’s just taken netball and dance after school.

Liz plays for the Selwyn United in the premier women’s team, and recently marked her 100th game.

A key part of Broughton’s public image are his pink shoes, which he wears the majority of the time he is out and about.

“My wardrobe is very black and blue, and I tend to wear the same thing all the time, so I don’t have to think about what I’m wearing in the mornings. But at my core, I am colourful and have always loved pink.

“When I was a young boy, I had a pink school bag and a pink sweater. About five or six years ago, I wondered, ‘why am I suppressing that little part of me that just wants to be not dull?’”

Photo: Supplied

A major focus for Broughton is getting the Government to step up and invest in Selwyn in areas such as education, police, transport, health and public housing.

“The Government keeps saying we are going for growth, and that growth should pay for growth. I think at the moment our community is really feeling the extra cost of growth because we are having to locally fund things when the Government should be stepping in.”

As chair of Local Government New Zealand since 2023, Broughton now advocates nationally as well.

“It really benefits Selwyn. It means we are front and centre of national discussions on anything that shifts or changes.

“When I’m in those positions, I speak on behalf of all councils, not just Selwyn, but for any examples, the first I know are Selwyn examples.

He also wants the Government to give councils more financial tools – like returning GST from new housing developments.

Broughton said if the Government does not respond to local needs, then New Zealand will be “in a pretty stink place”.

“That is a message the Government needs to hear because it is not just one or two councils and one or two families that are struggling with rates increases, it is across the country.”

Sam Broughton with his motorcycle. Photo: Supplied

In April, the council was widely criticised for opting to set up a new company to manage water and wastewater, which Broughton and five councillors backed despite 86.1% of submitters not wanting it.

“It has been really hard, and I get some in our community didn’t want the decision that was made, but we are now set for success in a high-growth space.

“We’re in a good place to not only look after the community’s water supplies but also have the best staff and best governance.”

Broughton knows the WSCCO will cost him come election time.

“Making the decision on the WSCCO will hurt. It will mean some people won’t vote for me, but weighing up all of the options and thinking about all of the information I have, I can honestly say I think it’s the best decision for the future of our district.”

Broughton says he has “no plans” yet for what life looks post his mayoralty whenever that may be.