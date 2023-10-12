Selwyn district target for burglars

There were 52 residential burglaries in West Melton In the year ending June 30. Photo: Getty Images / File

West Melton remains a hot spot for burglaries.

The latest numbers from police for the Selwyn district show West Melton has the second-highest number of burglaries, beaten only by Rolleston.

In the year ending June 30, there were 52 residential burglaries in West Melton, ahead of Lincoln at 36 and behind Rolleston’s 85.

There were 323 burglaries across the whole district.

West Melton Residents Association chair Tim Schurr was concerned by the figures.

“I think for many people, particularly those who live on lifestyle blocks, it is something that they think about,” he said.

“The community does certainly bring it up when (burglaries) happen.”

Schurr said he would follow up on the issue with police, and would also bring it up as a discussion point at tonight’s residents’ association meeting.

“I’m interested to know why it’s so high for us, compared to Lincoln or Prebbleton, and I’m interested to know what we can change.”

In the past five years, West Melton lowest number of burglaries was recorded in 2021 with 42 and its highest was in 2020 with 76.

The Rolleston Community Patrol covers West Melton. Spokeswoman Karen Evans said the numbers for West Melton and Rolleston are concerning.

But Schurr and Evans believe a stronger police presence in West Melton is unnecessary because they are already doing a good job.

“I know the police have had so much good engagement with the community about ways to keep your property safe,” said Schurr.

Said Senior Sergeant Rachel Walker: “Burglary is a particularly invasive crime and Selwyn police absolutely acknowledge the distress it causes victims.

“While there is no particular reason for the discrepancy in figures between different areas, often burglaries are committed in clusters – meaning one person or a small group of people commit several burglaries at a time.”

Walker said community help is important in preventing burglaries.

“Police do everything we can to help prevent burglary, but we can’t do it alone. Everyone in our community has a responsibility to help prevent themselves and their neighbours from becoming a victim of crime.”

She encouraged people to report any suspicious activity or unusual behaviour to police.

Burglaries in Selwyn over the last five years (year ending June 30)

2023: 323

2022: 299

2021: 332

2020: 369

2019: 278

The most burgled areas in the year ending June 30

Rolleston: 85

West Melton: 52

Lincoln: 36

Rakaia (Selwyn): 28

Trents-Ladbrooks: 24

Springston: 23

Prebbleton: 20

Kirwee: 16

Darfield: 15

Malvern: 12

Dunsandel: 5

Tai Tapu: 3

Leeston: 2

Southbridge: 1

Burnham Military Camp: 1