Selwyn Fireworks Spectacular back on

The district’s fireworks spectacular will be held on November 5. Photo: Facebook / Selwyn Fireworks

The Selwyn district’s fireworks spectacular will return this year.

Last year it was cancelled for the first time ever because of Covid-19.

But it will be back on in Rolleston on November 5.

"This year’s event will be a great one. Planning has begun for the 2022 Selwyn Fireworks Spectacular," said organiser Chris O’Brien.

"This event has been going on for over 20 years.

“The event’s purpose has been clear from day one.

"Create a platform for the community not-for-profit groups, clubs and teams to raise money for their organisations.

"The event is run by the community, for the community. All profits go to the not-for-profit stall holders.

O’Brien said there is a small group of volunteers that make this large event happen.

“Without the tireless efforts of our volunteers, this event simply would not be able to go ahead.

"We have a small group of individuals that come together each year to create this amazing event for other organisations to thrive and families in our communities to enjoy,” he said.

He expects a big crowd at Foster Park for the event.

“Online ticket sales have begun strong to date, and we anticipate selling out the event. We can only host a maximum of 12,000 people due to the footprint of Foster Park shrinking with the new football and hockey turfs now installed,” O’Brien said.

Tickets can be purchased at www.trybooking.co.nz/KUC

0-5 years old: free

6-17 years old: $5

17 years old +: $10

Family of 5: $25 (2 adults and up to 3 kids).

• All information and updates about the event can be found on the event’s Facebook page, Selwyn Fireworks Spectacular.