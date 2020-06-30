Shoppers flock to new FreshChoice

Prebbleton’s new supermarket is proving popular in the community.

FreshChoice Prebbleton opened the doors of its new store to the public last Tuesday morning and celebrated with speeches from guests including Mayor Sam Broughton and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

POPULAR: Catherine Haig of Rolleston at the new FreshChoice Prebbleton. She is served by checkout operator Pauline Maxwell. PHOTO: DEVON BOLGER

Judith McDonald of Prebbleton said: “Oh it’s lovely. It’s a really great supermarket. It is definitely where I will be shopping from now on.”

Deputy Mayor and Springs Ward councillor Malcolm Lyall said he thinks the development is fantastic for the community.

“I think it’s a great thing to be able to walk to the shop and not have to drive. The store looks fantastic. The meat selection is very good and I must say I am very impressed with the craft beer selection.”

The store is owned by Prebbleton residents Grant and Kathy Hatton.

Mr Hatton, a butcher by trade, has owned a range of butcheries in his career. His very own smoked saveloys are on offer at the store.

He said it has been a long process but he has always wanted to own a supermarket.

“I was in retailing and that just grew into the hospitality industry. I owned a wholesale company that I sold in 2011. It has been six years in the making to get this supermarket.

“It’s just something I have always wanted to do. I was fortunate enough for them to take me on as a franchisee into the FreshChoice group,” he said.

Mrs Hatton comes from a farming background and grew up in Temuka.

The construction of the supermarket began in September last year but its opening was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Catherine Haig of Rolleston said the new supermarket was lovely.

“It is my first time being in here and I think it’s wonderful. I am very impressed.”

Sandra and Barry Callaghan travelled from Rolleston to check out the new supermarket.

Mrs Callaghan said: “We think it is amazing and it is good to support other local businesses. Usually, we shop in Rolleston but this is great.”