Staff at Lincoln University strike over pay

The Tertiary Education Union said its members went on strike at four universities across New Zealand today.
Staff are striking over inadequate pay offers and employers' refusal to pay staff more than the living the wage, it said.
TEU said the action involved 4000 staff at Auckland, Massey, Canterbury and Lincoln universities.
But it said talks with unions had been constructive.
The TEU said it was seeking a six per cent pay rise for its members.
"Our members will not take that lying down.
"They fought two years ago when 7000 of our members took action, they are fighting now and they will keep fighting until they get the recognition they are owed," he said.
The union said it was in negotiations with Victoria University and Otago University.
It said Auckland University of Technology was not negotiating this year and the University of Waikato was beginning new negotiations after settling its collective agreement in July.