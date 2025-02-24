Strong opposition to new bottle store in Canterbury town

The new Bottle-O is proposed to go in between the Leeston Pharmacy (left) and Fresh Choice. Photo: Supplied

A pharmacy owner is one of more than 100 people opposing a new bottle store next to the Leeston supermarket.

Leeston Fresh Choice owner David Craig is making the bid to open a Bottle-O in an empty shop between the supermarket and Leeston Pharmacy.

The application has received 124 public objections and was opposed by police and the medical officer for health.

David Craig.

Pharmacy owner Lynne Stevens said because it prescribes anti-addiction medication, having a bottle store next door may tempt those being treated.

“It’s ludicrous. We dispense medication to help with alcohol addiction and you walk in and you’ve got temptation right there.”

Stevens said while the supermarket also offers alcohol, it is more discreet than a bottle store.

Craig said while he understood the concerns, he believed the pharmacy, which has its main door on the street, would be far enough away from the bottle store.

“It is beside it, but we wouldn’t be branding that (side) with alcohol advertising,” Craig said.

Stevens also believed Leeston already had enough places to buy alcohol.

“We’ve got Super Liquor 50m down the street, and we’ve got the Crate and Barrel 200m down the road,” she said.

"You’ve got the Suburban Eatery which you can also purchase alcohol at.

“So it really does beg the question, do we need another one?”

Craig said he has received a lot of support for the idea.

“We’re dealing with a lot of locals and hearing feedback from people that Leeston needs more.”

Super Liquor owner Gulshan Gluati said he could not make a submission due to being a direct competitor and declined to comment any further.

Craig said he was looking at offering premium beer and wine options, along with spirits.

"I’m not interested in selling rocket juice and all that stuff,” said Craig, adding that the supermarket would reduce the amount of alcohol it sold if the Bottle-O was approved.

He would also look at establishing a wine club to promote local vineyards.

Craig said he is not bothered if the application fails.

“The community will have its say when the feedback comes through.”