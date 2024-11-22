Two Canterbury colleges get $100m funding boost

Ellesmere College. Photo: Supplied

Ellesmere College and Rolleston College will receive more than $100 million between them to pay for their rebuild and expansion plans.

Ellesmere College will receive $55m to rebuild and redevelop the school, five years after the work was first proposed.

Plans for the redevelopment have been finalised with constructionset to get under way early next year.

The project is expected to be completed in 2028.

Rolleston College will receive more than $50m to fund the first stage of construction for a much-needed second campus.

The first stage of the second campus - now cut back to a 24-classroom science, technology, engineering and maths block, a single-court gymnasium and 12 temporary classrooms - is expected to be completed by December 2025, allowing for a roll of about 650 students.

Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg said it was “vital” Selwyn’s young people get the best educational opportunities possible.

Modern classrooms and facilities are “critical” to that, she said.

“I am so pleased Ellesmere College will be receiving nearly $55 million in total, meaning the project can finally enter construction.

“Equally, as the fastest growing town in New Zealand, investment in schools in Rolleston is imperative,” Grigg said.