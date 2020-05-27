Work to demolish fire-damaged hotel starts this week

Demolition work on the Kirwee Tavern was set to start this week and discussions have begun on rebuilding it. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A Canterbury hotel that was completely gutted by fire on Christmas Eve is set to be demolished to make way for a new pub.

Kirwee Tavern licensee Steve Evans said preparation work for the hotel's demolition was expected to get under way this week following a site meeting with the builders and demolition contractors.

The tavern was almost completely destroyed when a fire broke out on Christmas Eve last year.

About 60 firefighters from across Canterbury were needed to tackle the blaze. The cause of the fire was an electrical fault due to old wiring, Evans said.

“Full demolition, all going to plan, will be completed within two weeks thereafter,’’ he said.

An electrical fault was responsible for the blaze which destroyed the tavern. Photo: Supplied

He said negotiations have started with the insurance company for a rebuild of the tavern.

“Quite a few items have been marked to be incorporated into the ‘New Wee.’ I will keep you updated in due course.”

In December last year, the Selwyn District Licensing Committee released its decision to unanimously refuse the renewal of the on and off-liquor licences held by Evansbury​ Holdings Ltd, of which Evans is sole director.

In January, Evans appealed the decision to decline the renewal of the licences.

A spokeswoman for the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority said a hearing date for the appeal has not been set yet.