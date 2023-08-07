WOW finalist spot for drone-inspired entry

Kim and Paul Strange with a photo of their 2019 WOW entry, Bra-noculars. Photo: Supplied

Prebbleton couple Kim and Paul Strange are “very excited” to have made the finals of the World of Wearable Art competition.

“I think I ran out of the room and told my boss,” said preschool teacher Kim, who learned the news via email while at work at the Hatch Early Learning Centre in Prebbleton.

They are among six finalists from Canterbury, and 120 designers from around the world, who will see their creations on stage at the futuristic World of Wearable Art Show: BEYOND. in Wellington from September 20 to October 8.

The couple’s garment was inspired by their 21-year-old son Finn’s passion for drones.

Abiding by WOW rules, the Stranges cannot describe their garment or say what category it is entered in. However, they can say what materials were used to create it and their inspiration.

Finn helped with the materials, producing some with a 3D printer.

Drone parts and lights are also involved, the latter being made possible due to Paul’s background as an electrician.

Paul said he and Kim will only be able to “see if it flies” at the stage presentation itself would in terms of how their garment is received by the audience and judges.

“It’s very different, I don’t think it (drone parts) has ever been used before. You have to think outside the square with WOW really, and look at different materials and what will make an impact on stage,” Kim said.

“It’s really cool to see it on stage, it kind of makes all the work you put into it worthwhile,” she added.

The couple have been in the competition before, also having made the finals in the bizarre bra category in 2019. Their creation was a pair of oversized binoculars with acrylic pieces and lights, resembling stained glass windows.

The finalists will go through two further stages of judging, in which they are assessed on stage, before the winners are announced at the WOW awards night on September 22.