'Always sunny' in Tucker Beach for disc golf tournament

Dylan Murray, of Waimate, was one of nearly 100 competitors in the 11th annual Tucker Beach Rush Disc Golf Tournament held over the weekend.

The weather turned it on for the competition, which was held over Saturday and Sunday.

The sun shined on the players who said: "It’s always sunny in Tuckers".

PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

Over the 11 years of the competition, only once has there been bad weather.

Francis Orange won the Mixed Pro Open, while Victoria Speller won the Women’s Pro Open.

The Mixed Pro Open 40+ category title went to Mat Prichard; the Mixed Amateur 1 was awarded to Kyle Barringer; the Women’s Amateur went to Caity Schneider; Mixed Amateur 40+ was won by Mark Tebbutt; Mixed Amateur 60+ was awarded to Steve McVicar; Mixed Amateur 2 was won by Dougal Jones; Mixed Junior Under 18 was won by Conner Rance; the Girls’ Junior Under-18 was awarded to Lexi Dickson; and the Mixed Junior Under 12 was won by Carter Dickson.