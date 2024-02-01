Country school gets help from ministry after teachers resign

Pupils returned to Totara School this week. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Unspecified "challenges" at Totara School are being worked on with the help of the Ministry of Education following the resignation of three teachers at the small rural school.

It is understood some pupils have moved to other schools.

When contacted, the ministry, principal Sandra Spekreijse and board of trustees chairman Cameron Leckie did not answer questions about what the challenges were, nor what the roll was when pupils returned on Tuesday.

Mrs Spekreijse referred comment to Mr Leckie, who confirmed the three resignations in recent months.

Ministry of Education South leader Nancy Bell said it and the New Zealand School Trustees Association were "working with the principal and board of trustees of Totara School to address some challenges they’re currently facing", since November last year.

Mr Leckie said every school faced challenges at some stage and a new school team had been busy preparing for "a great year ahead".

"Totara School is fully staffed for 2024 with some excellent new additions to the team."

The school was funded for a roll of 72 pupils for this year, the same number as it was for last year.

Mr Leckie would not confirm the starting roll this year, saying he did not have the updated roll number.

Mrs Bell said every September the ministry notified schools of their provisional roll and indicative staffing and funding entitlements for the following year, so staffing decisions could be made.

If the provisional staffing entitlement was reduced because of lower enrolments, a school’s board might need to conduct a curriculum and pastoral needs analysis before disestablishing any positions, she said.

Mrs Spekreijse was appointed principal in 2021, when Damien Brown left to become Papakaio School principal.

- By Jules Chin