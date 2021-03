tekapo_canal_the_second_stage_of_plugging_leaks_in_5232f16a62_1.jpg Photo: ODT file

Police have named the fisherman whose body was recovered from the Tekapo Canal on Wednesday.

He was 61-year-old Steven Kenneth Stratford, of Ashburton.

His death has been referred to the Coroner, a police spokesperson said.

"Police has expressed its condolences to Mr Stratford’s family following this tragic event"

Stratford was due to return home on Saturday but was reported missing on Sunday evening.

His vehicle was located near Irishman Creek Monday.