Gym way to give back to the district

Badi Taafaki has opened his own boxing gym in the Waimate district with the goal of giving back to the community. PHOTO: CONNOR HALEY

The sweet science of boxing has returned to the Waimate district after a more than half-century hiatus.

Operating out of the old Hunter School, Badi Taafaki has opened the doors to his own boxing gym after previously coaching at the Timaru Boxing Club.

Mr Taafaki, a father of eight, had been training his own children out of the gym but in January made the decision to open it up to the public.

A proud Tuvaluan, Mr Taafaki said his gym started when a member of the Oamaru Tuvaluan community asked if he would train their son.

‘‘I said it would be no problem and for him to just come by next week.

‘‘I turned up the following week and there was not only him but a whole load of kids outside, so you know I invited them all in and it all just started from there.’’

He said fully opening the gym up to the public was his way to give back to the community.

‘‘I know the history of the area and the last time boxing was here was about 60 years ago.

‘‘The whole mission is to bring boxing back to the locals, knowing they have gone so long without the sport was a bit of a call to us. I’ve got to that stage in my life where I just want to give back.’’

Boxers and members of the Taafaki Boxing Club celebrate together after a strong showing at the South Island Novice Champs in Woolston, Christchurch, last month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It was also about helping to build capable young people in the community, he said.

‘‘The whole bigger picture for this sport is to support mental health. I’m talking in terms of discipline, putting structures in. A big one is teaching respect, I think respect is something that is fading in this new generation.

‘‘The sport teaches people to be mentally resilient, gets people off the street and out of trouble. I’m not just a coach or trainer, I’m a big fan of the sport and what it can do for our young fellas.’’

The club is mostly comprised of boxers travelling from Oamaru to attend and is sitting at a little over 10 members.

Taafaki Boxing attended their first major event as a club last month, taking part in the South Island Novice Championships.

Four boxers from the club attended and three walked away with gold medals.

Pasoni Taafaki,16, was also named the best and most outstanding youth boxer in the South Island at the tournament.

The elite and adult boxers train three days a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, training three hours a night, and the young boxers train Tuesday and Thursday.

Taafaki Boxing Club is open to all ages and all skill levels and anyone wishing inquire about joining can contact Mr Taafaki on 022 594 1256 or baditaaf78@gmail.com

By Connor Haley