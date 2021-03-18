Thursday, 18 March 2021

Man in custody, school lockdowns lifted in Waimate

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    A man is in police custody after an incident at a property in the South Canterbury town of Waimate.

    An area of the town was cordoned off and a heavy police presence reported earlier this afternoon. Some officers were armed.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed about 3.45pm that the cordon had been lifted and a man was in custody.

    Police outside Queens Lodge this afternoon. Photo: Kayla Hodge
    Police outside Queens Lodge this afternoon. Photo: Kayla Hodge
    Lockdowns at Waimate High School and Waimate Main School earlier this afternoon have been lifted.

    An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said there was still a heavy police presence late this afternoon at Queens Lodge in Queen St.

    Police were also positioned across the road from Queens Lodge. Photo: Kayla Hodge
    Police were also positioned across the road from Queens Lodge. Photo: Kayla Hodge

     

     

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter