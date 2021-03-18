Man in custody, school lockdowns lifted in Waimate

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man is in police custody after an incident at a property in the South Canterbury town of Waimate.
An area of the town was cordoned off and a heavy police presence reported earlier this afternoon. Some officers were armed.
A police spokeswoman confirmed about 3.45pm that the cordon had been lifted and a man was in custody.
An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said there was still a heavy police presence late this afternoon at Queens Lodge in Queen St.