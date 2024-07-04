Mt Cook Airport records coldest temperature of 2024

Photo: File image

Bitterly cold temperatures were felt throughout Canterbury on Thursday morning, but nowhere more so than at Mt Cook Airport which recorded its coldest temperature of the year so far at -7.1 deg C.

The chilly weather experienced in July so far is set to continue with calm and frosty conditions to come, MetService says.

In a statement, MetService said the calm and frosty weather will continue well into next week - but some brief showers will fall as a weather system moves up the country on Friday and Saturday.

Friday is expected to be much the same, with below zero temperatures forecast for many parts of both the North and South islands.

MetService said Christchurch, Taumarunui, and Wānaka could wake up to -3 deg C.

Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said sunny skies would help warm up places during the day but a "chilly southwesterly wind means daytime temperatures will remain noticeably cool, even in normally temperate places like Northland".

Makgabutlane said a ridge of high pressure will be seen next week and stick around for several days.

"This means mostly settled and bright weather ahead, great timing for school holidays. However, the possibility of low cloud or fog settling into inland valleys, which may linger for a little while, should not be discounted."

There are currently no severe weather warnings in place.