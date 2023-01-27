Oamaru couple's lucky Lotto numbers pay off

Photo: ODT files

Sticking to the same Lotto numbers has paid off for an Oamaru couple who won $500,000 in Wednesday's draw.

The couple, who want to remain anonymous, have used the same numbers since MyLotto started.

"They’re special numbers like my wedding anniversary and my birthday, so it’s really cool they’ve paid off," the woman said.

The pair were shocked to see an email advising them they were the lucky winners.

"I couldn’t believe it," the woman said.

"My husband asked me whether I was sure, and as I’d hardly seen any news about it, I did wonder if it was real at first."

The pair have not made any life-changing decisions: "We’ve had a good 24 hours to calm down and think about how we want to spend the money."

Top of the couple's wishlist is a holiday to somewhere warm.

"We’ve been talking about it for a while, but we’ve been so busy lately."

"Now, everything has fallen into place, and this win will make life a lot easier," the woman said.