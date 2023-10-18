Oamaru house badly damaged in blaze

Fire crews battled for 30 minutes to contain a blaze which engulfed an Oamaru home this morning.

Multiple calls were made at 9.15am about the fire which badly damaged the house in Perth St opposite Awamoa Park.

No one was in the house at the time.

Two fire appliances were initially dispatched but due to the extent of the fire a crew was then sent from Weston.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was well involved when the crews arrived.

It took about 30 minutes to contain the blaze and the crews remained on-site to dampen hot spots.

It was not believed to be suspicious, he said.

Three fire appliances, police and ambulance all attended.

A crew from Network Waitaki was also at the scene.