Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon quits politics immediately

Andrew Falloon. Photo: Supplied

National MP Andrew Falloon has quit Parliament immediately, following new allegations of sexually explicit messages being sent to a second woman. Leader Judith Collins says she no longer trusts his story and she has lost confidence in him.

Collins confirmed to Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking at 7.35am that she had received a message from Falloon a few minutes earlier, saying he was resigning immediately. He had also alerted Speaker Trevor Mallard.

She told Hosking she had "lost all confidence" in the first-term Rangitata MP after his story continued to change over the past 24 hours. She said his explanation that someone else sent a message to the first woman was "clearly a lie".

Fresh allegations surfaced this morning that Falloon sent sexually explicit pictures to another woman. Stuff reported the South Island politician appeared to have sent the photos to the woman more than once. They were not believed to be of himself.

Screenshots of the images also reportedly show the under-fire politician allegedly sent explicit material to the woman electronically on more than one occasion.

The woman at the centre of this latest claim is not a teenager and did not get her parents involved, unlike the first case.

Collins told Newstalk ZB she was initially concerned about Falloon's mental wellbeing and made sure he returned home safely. "But I'm now of the view he made the right decision this morning to resign from Parliament," she said.

She made a fresh appeal for any women to make contact with her if they had recieved disturbing, unsolicited images from the former politician.

"My first priority clearly has to be the young women involved," she told Newstalk ZB.

She said the whole scandal had come out of the blue, but some people were aware, she said, of alcohol issues.

She had also written to the first woman who recieved the inappropriate sex image, giving her an undertaking her privacy would be protected and if anything leaked out, that person would be sacked.

She sought a similar undertaking from the Prime Minister's office.

Collins said that the story that someone grabbed Falloon's phone during a party and sent the material to the first young woman was "clearly a lie".

Despite the salacious nature of the scandal she did not think it damaged her own reputation. She said she would not tolerate this level of behaviour from National Party politicians.

In her earlier round of media calls - between 6.30am and 7.30am - Collins said she wanted Falloon out of Parliament immediately after a pornographic image was sent to a young woman from his cellphone, and that she "can no longer trust his story".

Allegations started to then emerge of the new sexually explicit text messages, allegedly sent by the MP, to a second woman.

"I have heard this morning from media that there is likely to be other instances, and I would like anybody who wants to, to come forward directly to me or to my office," Collins told TVNZ.

Collins told RNZ: "I can no longer trust his story. I believe that that would be the best thing for him ultimately. He is clearly now with his family and receiving professional assistance. It is I believe better for him, better for the young woman who is my first priority, and for Parliament, that he resigns.

"It was clear to me yesterday that he was admitting what was being alleged, what had been alleged by the young woman."

"I have not seen the image in question. My first priority yesterday was the young woman who is now dealing with the terrible trauma and I've reached out to her and made it very clear that if there's any assistance I can give I will do so."

Collins said the image was of a pornographic nature and not of a male.

Collins' comments came as senior party leadership were understood to be unhappy with Falloon's inconsistent explanations over his inappropriate message to a young woman, a university student.

A top party source told the Herald that Falloon's explanations were "not consistent" as they continued to change.

This has "raised further alarm bells among the party's leadership and senior staff".

Falloon announced his resignation from Parliament at the election yesterday afternoon – he said he had made "a number of mistakes".

He said he recently lost a friend to suicide and he had "unresolved grief".

"Recent events have compounded that situation and reminded me of the need to maintain my own health and wellbeing. I have again been receiving counselling."

But, soon after his statement, it was revealed a pornographic image was sent from his phone, to a young woman.

The recipient was a young woman attending university and her parents alerted the Prime Minister's office to the incident.

Jacinda Ardern's chief of staff, with permission, notified National Party leader Judith Collins on Friday.

It is understood Falloon's version of events was that he was at a party several weeks ago and briefly left his phone unattended at a party — and acquaintances then used it to send the sexual image in question.

The Herald understands the image was not of himself but was pornographic in nature.

Police confirmed last night that an investigation began after receiving a report of an individual sending an "unsolicited image".

Collins said she first found out about the issue on Saturday – her chief of staff found out the night before, after being told by the Prime Minister's office.

She met with Falloon yesterday morning, where he told her he had significant mental health issues.

"It's a very difficult situation," Collins told MediaWorks.

Collins said she reached out to the young woman, who received the indecent material, yesterday to offer her "sympathy" and "condemnation" of what had happened to her.

She also gave the young woman her mobile phone number and email in case she wanted to discuss any other issues.

"This is something that nobody should expect to receive – it was clear that this young woman only knew Andrew Falloon in a professional sense," Collins said.

"There is no reason at all that anybody would think that this was an appropriate communication."

Collins said Falloon had been "heavily drinking" on the night in question.

"It is very important that people understand that it is not acceptable to blame alcohol use, or anything else for this sort of behaviour," she told MediaWorks.

If fact, she said if drinking was an issue she would be raising with her MPs.

"The culture that some have adopted over the years – obviously Andrew Falloon is one of those – we are a professional body, we need to act professionally."