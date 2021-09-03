The struggle is real: Expletive-filled answer phone message goes viral

This pandemic has been hard on us all and it is understandable that the pressure might begin to tell, so spare a thought for this unfortunate chap from Timaru.

The hapless worker from Movie Max cinema was just attempting to keep customers in the loop when he recorded an answering machine message telling customers that the cinema was closed due to lockdown.

But recordings of the hilarious message soon went viral.

"Hello and thank you for calling Movie Max Digital Cinemas Timaru," the message begins.

"We are currently closed until...ah f*** you."

Oops.

"Hello and thank you for calling Movie Max Digital Cinemas Timaru. We are currently closed until level 2," he says, the message still recording.

"You can see more...ah for f***'s sake."

Oh, dear.

"Hello and thank you for calling Movie Max Digital Cinemas Timaru. We are currently closed until we reach level 2. You can check our website for updates on...ah f*** me."

The man then musters up all his customer service skills and nails it on his final attempt:

"Hello and thank you for calling Movie Max Digital Cinemas Timaru. You can check our Facebook page and website for information on screening times and upcoming movies.

Thank you."

Recordings were shared across social platforms, with users feeling for the worker and asking his boss to give him a break.

"Someone's getting fired," one wrote.

"Poor guy. Hopefully he doesn't owe more than a box for it," another said.

"Probably got Movie Max Timaru more attention than ever before. Free popcorn for that man!" another added.

One made the point that cinemas have been doing it tough throughout this pandemic.

"I really feel the guy's frustration, not a great time to be in the movie business."

Responding to a customer alerting them to the issue on Facebook, the cinema wrote: "We have been made aware & are rectifying," adding a facepalm emoji to make their feelings clear.

When the New Zealand Herald called the cinema, the message had been re-recorded - without the additional colourful language.