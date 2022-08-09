Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Three-truck crash closes Canterbury highway

    The crash scene was near Rollesby Valley Rd on the way to Lake Tekapo. Image: Google
    A stretch of State Highway 8 in Canterbury will be closed for much of the day after a serious crash involving three trucks this morning.

    A police spokesperson said they were alerted to the crash on SH8 through Burkes Pass, between Fairlie and Lake Tekapo, about 8.50am on Tuesday.

    St John sent three vehicles to the scene. Two people were treated for minor injuries but were not transported to hospital. The conditon of the third truck driver was not known.

    The highway has been closed at the snow gates on either side of the pass. The crash happened just past Dog Kennel Corner near the bend that leads to Rollesby Valley Rd on the way to Lake Tekapo.

    The spokesperson said the road will remain closed for much of the day as police and the serious crash unit examine the scene.

    It comes after SH8 was closed on Sunday and part of Monday due to heavy snow.

    Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency earlier warned road users "to take extra care" on the highway "due to winter driving conditions in the area".

    At 9.45am today MetService data showed the temperature was still below 0 deg C in the area. Police warned motorists to look out for icy conditions.

    The serious crash unit has been notified.

