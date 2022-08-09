Tuesday, 9 August 2022

One killed in three truck crash in Canterbury

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    The crash scene was near Rollesby Valley Rd on the way to Lake Tekapo. Image: Google
    The crash scene was near Rollesby Valley Rd on the way to Lake Tekapo. Image: Google
    A stretch of Canterbury highway will be closed for much of the day after a fatal crash involving three trucks this morning.

    One person died in the crash and two others suffered minor injuries, police said. 

    Emergency services were alerted to the crash, on State Highway 8 at Burkes Pass, around 8:50am.

    St John sent three vehicles to the scene and transported the injured people to hospital.

    The accident happened just past Dog Kennel Corner near the bend that leads to Rollesby Valley Rd on the way to Lake Tekapo.

    The highway is closed at the snow gates on either side of the pass.

    Police said the road would be closed for much of the day while staff attended and examined the scene.

    The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

    Weather station data from MetService showed that at 9.45am temperatures were still below zero in that part of the country, and police had earlier warned of likely icy conditions on many South Island roads.

     - ODT Online/NZ Herald

     

    Otago Daily Times

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter