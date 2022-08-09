One killed in three truck crash in Canterbury

The crash scene was near Rollesby Valley Rd on the way to Lake Tekapo. Image: Google

A stretch of Canterbury highway will be closed for much of the day after a fatal crash involving three trucks this morning.

One person died in the crash and two others suffered minor injuries, police said.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash, on State Highway 8 at Burkes Pass, around 8:50am.

St John sent three vehicles to the scene and transported the injured people to hospital.

The accident happened just past Dog Kennel Corner near the bend that leads to Rollesby Valley Rd on the way to Lake Tekapo.

The highway is closed at the snow gates on either side of the pass.

Police said the road would be closed for much of the day while staff attended and examined the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Weather station data from MetService showed that at 9.45am temperatures were still below zero in that part of the country, and police had earlier warned of likely icy conditions on many South Island roads.

- ODT Online/NZ Herald