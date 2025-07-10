South Island Assembly could lobby Govt for 'a better deal'

Environment Canterbury councillors. Photo: Environment Canterbury

A South Island Assembly formed to lobby central Government was one of the suggestions discussed at an Environment Canterbury workshop.

The hastily convened talks on Wednesday followed suggestions that regional councils could be abolished as part of the Government’s Resource Management Act reform.

Councillors at the workshop discussed four models, including a Canterbury Assembly based on the Greater Manchester Council model.

While there was limited support for a Canterbury Assembly, several councillors suggested forming a Te Waipounamu / South Island Assembly could be an effective way of lobbying Government for ‘‘a better deal’’.

‘‘I don’t think governance in Canterbury is mature enough in isolation, but I would be interested in a Te Waipounamu General Assembly,’’ deputy chairperson Deon Swiggs said.

‘‘We have a Minister for the South Island and he needs somebody to do the work for him.’’

South Canterbury councillor Peter Scott said a Te Waipounamu Assembly, representing more than one million people, would have more clout to lobby Government.

South Island mayors and councils have long raised concerns about the lack of support from central Government.

For instance, the Canterbury region has around 13% of New Zealand’s population and accounts for around 15% of vehicle kilometres travelled, but received just 5% of national transport funding.

Other options considered included a combined council, a unitary council(s) and a regional environmental leadership body.

A regional environmental leadership body, which would comprise a mix of appointed, elected and Mana Whenua representatives, attracted the most interest.

North Canterbury councillor Grant Edge said it would require the least transition from the existing regional council structure and would support the move district plans to regional plans.

Councillors Scott, John Sunckell and Iaean Cranwell said they had positive experiences with the transitional council from 2016-19, with the mix of appointed and elected councillors.

Cr Genevieve Robinson raised concerns about the accountability of appointed councillors, but suggested having representatives from each of the 10 Papatipu Rūnanga and 10 elected members.

Chairperson Craig Pauling said a combined council would be similar to the Canterbury Mayoral Forum, ‘‘but with teeth’’, comprising the region’s mayors, a regionally elected chairperson and Mana Whenua representation.

There was little support for unitary councils, with councillors expressing the need for more consideration of how these might work.

Crs Swiggs and Scott said unitary councils in the top of the South Island and Auckland had struggled to fulfil their regional council functions.

Turning the 10 existing councils into unitary councils would require some amalgamation, councillors said.

While it was suggested a Greater Christchurch unitary council might be viable, suggestions of moving to North Canterbury, Mid Canterbury and South Canterbury councils could lose ‘‘a wider Canterbury strategic voice.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon questioned the timing of the debate.

‘‘I understand why conversations about the structure of local government arise and if there’s a genuine need for change, then let’s have that discussion properly, with all the right partners around the table, including iwi, local councils, and our communities.

‘‘But I would seriously question the timing of this debate, especially when councils across New Zealand are carrying the load on infrastructure, housing, and essential services all while managing major reforms and ongoing funding pressures.’’

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.