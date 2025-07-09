ECan to debate future of local government

Photo: Environment Canterbury

Environment Canterbury will hold a workshop on Wednesday, July 9, to debate possible new models for regional government.

Deon Swiggs (left) and Craig Pauling. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

The workshop follows comments from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Resources Minister Shane Jones suggesting regional councils could be abolished as part of the Resource Management Act (RMA) reforms.

ECan chairperson Craig Pauling said while the recent commentary was ‘‘unhelpful’’, a conversation was needed and should involve all levels of government and iwi partners.

‘‘Significant local government and resource management reform has been on Government agendas for some time.

‘‘As a council we agree the current structure and funding for local government needs work.

‘‘Instead of waiting for the Government to make changes, we’ve proactively been doing work at our council to understand how the reforms might impact Canterbury, and what we can do to ensure good outcomes for our natural resources, our communities and our economy.’’

Mr Pauling said the workshop will give councillors an opportunity to discuss representation, local voice, and what services and regulatory functions could be best delivered at a national, regional or local level.

‘‘We’re not going to land on a specific structure, or proposed future-state.

‘‘Today's workshop gives us the opportunity to discuss the whole ecosystem of local government decision making, and to test some ideas with each other.’’

Deputy chairperson Deon Swiggs said the workshop builds on the momentum from the May council meeting, where councillors reached shared positions on key issues for the region.

‘‘Canterbury’s scale, diverse landscapes, and active economies present both opportunities and responsibilities.

‘‘We’re a region shaped by a unique environment and strong local industries, and require tailored approaches to our place.’’

Dr Swiggs said he believed ECan is is well placed to contribute constructively to national conversations on the future of local government.

Former Waimakariri District Council chief executive Jim Palmer led a review of local government, with a report presented to Parliament in 2023.

He said unitary authorities or ‘‘combined networked councils’’ were possible alternatives, but each region is different.

Unitary authorities require ‘‘a certain critical mass to operate effectively’’, he said.

A combined networked council is where local councils appoint representatives to make decisions at a regional level, similar to the Greater Christchurch Partnership, which brings together representatives from the Christchurch, Selwyn and Waimakariri councils and ECan.

Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle and Hurunui Mayor Marie Black have both indicated they are open to change, but did not believe their districts had the capacity to form unitary authorities on their own.

Mrs Black said the Canterbury Mayoral Forum, a forum of the region’s mayors, has worked well this term as the mayors have ‘‘brought into the mantra, if it’s good for one, it’s got to be good for all’’.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger has expressed support for a unitary authority.

The workshop will run from 10.30am on today (Wednesday, July 9) and will be livestreamed on the Canterbury Regional Council YouTube channel.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.