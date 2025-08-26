Rabbitohs and Kiwis star facing drugs, sports betting charges

South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Brandon Smith. Photo: Getty

Kiwis 13-test international and South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Brandon Smith is facing drugs and sports betting charges, according to reports across the Tasman.

Nine News is reporting police have confirmed that Smith was charged last week - before taking to the field in Souths' win over the St George-Illawarra Dragons on Thursday night - and is due to appear in court next month.

The media report said the 29-year-old had been charged with dangerous drug supply, as well as using inside knowledge for betting, by police in Queensland.

In a statement, the South Sydney Rabbitohs said they were aware of allegations made by Queensland Police against Smith.

"The Club has informed the NRL Integrity Unit about the allegations.

"As this matter is part of a Queensland Police investigation, the Rabbitohs will be making no further comment at this stage."

On its Monday night show, NRL 360 quoted unnamed sources as saying that Smith would plead not guilty to the charges.

It also quoted Rabbitohs chief executive Blake Solly, saying the club would not stand Smith down and he was expected to play in their next game against the Sydney Roosters on 5 September.

A 2020 premiership winner with the Melbourne Storm, Smith joined the Rabbitohs midway through this year after securing a release from the Roosters.

The Kiwi hooker also signed on with the Rabbitohs for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

At the time Souths recruitment manager Mark Ellison expected Smith to make an instant impact at the Rabbitohs.

"He improves the players around him and gives 100 percent every time he steps on the field and is a great character off the field."

At the Roosters, Smith struggled to match the output he achieved at the Melbourne Storm but Souths were confident they could turn Smith's career around.

"[Coach] Wayne [Bennett] has a high opinion of Brandon and they will have the opportunity to work together here at South Sydney," Ellison said.

Smith, who can play lock and hooker, has only managed four games for Souths, since his return from an injury suffered in his club debut.

That debut for the Rabbitohs was his first game back from an ACL rupture suffered last year.