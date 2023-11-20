Town goes back in time

The people of Oamaru hopped in a time machine over the weekend.

The town hosted its annual Oamaru Victorian Heritage Celebrations festival.

Numerous events were held across five days culminating in a Victorian Fete yesterday.

Harbour St was buzzing with live music and performances as people donned their best Victorian era-inspired attire for the day.

The festival was a great success, Oamaru Whitestone Civic Trust property manager, Michelle Harrison said.

"The whole event was amazing. It was really good having the tenants ... behind it."

The buildings in the Historic Precinct are owned by the trust which is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

The occasion inspired them to mix things up with the fete.

This year it was held just on Harbour St and entry was free.

Being on only one street meant there were just six stalls as opposed to 30 last year.

This allowed local businesses to benefit more from the out-of-town visitors the festival attracted.

"We want to keep the money in our town. Keep our tenants ticking over rather than have food trucks come in from outside."

Despite the physical down-size, the fete still drew a great crowd, Ms Harrison said.

"It was amazing. The energy on the street was great."

Overall, the changes were "really, really well received" Ms Harrison said.

"We feel really positive and great for our tenants."

The fete acts as their main fundraiser that allows them to maintain the heritage buildings, she said.

"It helps Oamaru. We don’t have a town square, but Harbour St is that pretty much. We can have all our events down here and the trust is there to help support those community events."

The Lower Decks Dance was held as the final event of the festival at the Loan & Merc last night.

Earlier in the festival, hundreds of people gathered to watch the Grand Street Parade on Saturday.

Extravagant costumes and vintage vehicles, including a steam wagon, were on display.

Later that afternoon, dozens of competitors participated in the annual Heritage Bicycle Championships.

Nine-year-old Marlow Kruskopf won the men’s penny-farthing slalom and men’s penny-farthing slow races.