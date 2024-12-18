Town's water supply safe to drink again

By Kate Green of RNZ

Nitrate levels in the Waimate water supply have reduced and the water can now be consumed again.

Water in the Lower Waihao Rural Water Scheme exceeded the maximum safe nitrate level of 50mg/L on December 2, and a do not drink notice was put in place for about 650 households.

Waimate District Council said in a statement staff had been able to reduce the nitrate concentration to approximately 26mg/L using an alternative supply from the Waitaki River.

Nitrate samples had been taken from different locations throughout the distribution network and all samples had shown a reduction in nirates levels to well within the acceptable limit.

If households had experienced limited turnover in their water storage tanks since Tuesday, December 10, the council advised consumers to release around a quarter of their tank storage to ensure fresh water was circulating.

It suggested using the discharged water to give gardens a good watering, or to wash vehicles.

The temporary take set up from the Waitaki River would likely be in place for several months while plans were finalised for a more permanent solution for a water take in a different location.

The existing alternative water supply tanks at the Glenavy and Morven Halls would remain in place for the next few months, ensuring all residents continued to have access to safe drinking water in the event of another spike in nitrates.