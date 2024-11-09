State of emergency for part of Westland

Experts are keeping a close eye on the Waiho River near Franz Joseph. Photo: West Coast Regional Council

Westland flooding

• Stay off the roads and away from flooded areas if possible

• If life is in danger call 111

• Have your go bag ready in case you need to evacuate. Don’t forget your medications and pets.

• Be prepared incase there are power cuts

• If you require emergency accommodation (ie you have nowhere to stay tonight) please contact Emergency Management (03) 769 9323

A local state of emergency has been declared, after parts of the West Coast experienced their wettest night in decades.

Orange level rain warnings are in place for Westland until at least Saturday afternoon, with a small chance warnings could escalate to red.

Mayor Helen Lash has declared a local state of emergency for the Southern ward of Westland District at 9.42am.

The declaration comes as extensive flooding causes significant problems across the district, including evacuations, road closures and landslips in the South Westland area, a Facebook post from West Coast Emergency Management this morning advised.

"This declaration provides for Controllers to direct and coordinate personnel, material and other resources made available and provides access to extraordinary powers to deliver an effective and timely response to an emergency.

"Members of the public are reminded to prepare getaway bags in preparation for potential evacuations. If anyone is feeling unsafe, please self-evacuate to friends or family on higher ground or call 111."

About 350mm of rain had fallen across the coast in the 24 hours to 7am today. Franz Josef experienced its wettest 24 hours in 45 years.

West Coast Civil Defence has partially activated its emergency operations centre.

Claire Brown from West Coast Emergency Management has asked people to avoid travel, particularly in the south of the Westlands area, with some road closures in place.

These include State Highway 6 from Fox Glacier to Haast due to a slip, and Ross to Fox Glacier because of flooding and slips.

Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell is in the West Coast today to assess the current situation and to support local response efforts. Earlier he urged Westland residents to stay off the roads as heavy rain continued to fall.

Emergency Management officials and the community were well prepared - but they need to stay vigilant and keep off the roads if they can.

The main area of concern is the Waiho River near Franz Joseph, which experts are keeping a close eye on, Mitchell said.

MetService advised this morning the situation is improving, with the front moving north today and the rain clearing the West Coast through this afternoon and evening.

Overnight, State Highway 6 between Haast and Fox Glacier was closed because of a slip.

The highway between Haast and Makarora was also closed due to flooding.

There was no detour for either section of road.

Meanwhile, warnings of heavy rain are still in force for other parts of the South Island, as a strong wind watch for Canterbury High Country.

MetService has issued orange heavy rain warnings for Grey and Buller until 9pm on Saturday, with 100 to 130mm of rain expected.

Canterbury High Country is still under strong wind watch until noon Saturday, with a moderate chance to upgrading to a warning, as some northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

- RNZ and ODT Online