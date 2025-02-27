'Steve' the boar gets to wallow in victory at A&P show

A host of farm animals soaked up the sun at the Kaikōura A&P Show on Saturday

A&P show president Mark Koopmans said he was pleased with how the show went.

A late rush of horse entries meant a good number of animals competed on the day.

Pigs were back with the boar classes keenly contested.

Koopmans and his wife Laura, who is the show secretary, entered a few of their sheep, pigs, chickens and a duck into the competitions.

He was joined by Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle on the judging panel for the best trade site.

The pigs also made their return to the show this year. Among them was "Steve" the boar, who was entered into the show by Louis Kennedy and claimed the title of 'champion boar'.

Kaikōura Dark Sky Trust trustee Brian Horsfall demonstrates how to use a sextant, a navigation instrument used before GPS. Photos: David Hill

Hutton’s Shearwater Charitable Trust and Project Wellbird volunteer Toni Rigarlsford displays one of the penguin boxes built as part of the Kaikōura District Council’s Wakatu Quay project.

Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle (left) and Kaikōura A&P Show president Mark Koopmans inspect freshwater invertebrate at the EOS Ecology stall while judging the best trade site.

Josh Richardson's ram took home the champion ram and champion sheep ribbons.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.