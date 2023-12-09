Strong quake rattles North Canterbury area

IMAGE: GEONET

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake has hit near Culverden in North Canterbury this morning.

GeoNet said the quake happened at 9.30am at depth of 12km, and reported it as having 'strong' shaking.

On the platform X it said the quake may have been felt in several parts of the South Island including Christchurch, Akaroa, Greymouth and Arthur's Pass.

Just after 8.30am today a magnitude 3.5 earthquake occurred near Wellington, causing light shaking.

It was centred 10km south-east of Lower Hutt at a depth of 20km.