Three injured in North Canterbury crash

Three people have been injured, one seriously, after a crash that blocked the railway tracks in the Waimakariri district this afternoon.

The crash was reported at Paisley and Mulcocks Rds intersection, near Flaxton, at 2.40pm on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said the crash involved two vehicles and occurred near the railway lines.

"Two people suffered moderate injuries and one person was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

"There is reported to be significant traffic build-up in the area and motorists should expect delays while the traffic clears."

The spokesperson said trains have been stopped until further notice but the road is currently open.