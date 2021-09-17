Three people dead in Timaru, police launch homicide investigation

Police are continuing their investigations at the property this morning. Photo: supplied

Police have launched a homicide investigation after finding three people dead at a residential address in Timaru overnight.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said emergency services were called to an address shortly after 10pm last night.

The NZ Herald reported the incident is understood to have occurred at a property on Queen St.

"On arrival at the scene, emergency services found three deceased people" Anderson said in a statement.

"One other person has been hospitalised."

Police were speaking with people from the address and no one else was being sought.

"Police are still in the very early stages of this enquiry and no further information is available at this stage."