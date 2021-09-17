Friday, 17 September 2021

Updated 8.08 am

Three people dead in Timaru, police launch homicide investigation

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Police are continuing their investigations at the property this morning. Photo: supplied
    Police are continuing their investigations at the property this morning. Photo: supplied

    Police have launched a homicide investigation after finding three people dead at a residential address in Timaru overnight.

    Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said emergency services were called to an address shortly after 10pm last night.

    The NZ Herald reported the incident is understood to have occurred at a property on Queen St.

    "On arrival at the scene, emergency services found three deceased people" Anderson said in a statement.

    "One other person has been hospitalised."

    Police were speaking with people from the address and no one else was being sought.

    "Police are still in the very early stages of this enquiry and no further information is available at this stage."

     

     

     

     

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter