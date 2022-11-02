Warning not to light fireworks in windy Canterbury weather

Check if the conditions are alright to light fireworks at www.checkitsalright.nz/reduce-your-risk/fireworks . Photo: Getty Images

Celebrating Guy Fawkes with a bang has been banned in parts of Otago, while people in Canterbury are being warned not to "light fireworks if it’s too windy".

Fenz community education manager Adrian Nacey said people in Canterbury shouldn’t light fireworks if it’s too windy.

"It only takes a stray firework to start a fire or hurt someone, so if you’re lighting fireworks this Guy Fawkes please take simple precautions to keep everyone safe," he says.

"Fireworks can make a fun celebration, but they can also be dangerous and need to be used responsibly.

"Make sure you have a safe set up when lighting your fireworks. Light them in a wide-open space, away from anything that could catch fire and have a bucket of water or hose nearby.

"Ensure your fireworks are pointed at the sky and not at people, pets or anyone’s home.

"Let your neighbours know if you are planning to set off fireworks and keep your pets inside.

"Check local bylaws for the rules around using fireworks in your area. In many places, you're only allowed to light fireworks on private property and some places, like the Queenstown Red Zone and Mt Iron in Wanaka, have permanent fireworks bans.

"Lastly, dispose of your fireworks safely and soak them in water before you throw them out," Nacey said.

Fire and Emergency Otago district manager Phil Marsh said fireworks are now prohibited in areas with a high fire risk.

The ban, which comes ahead of Saturday's Guy Fawkes celebrations, will remain in force while the specified areas are part of the Otago prohibited fire zone.

The fireworks ban includes the following areas: Mount Iron, Albert Town recreation reserve, Queenstown Red Zone, Shag Point, Bucklands Crossing, Ruby Island, Stevensons Island, Mou Waho, Mou Tapu, Pig Island/Mātau, Pigeon Island/Wāwāhi Waka and Coronet Forest.

"Banning fireworks in these areas will help us reduce the risk of a wildfire over summer," he says.

"Some of these areas include family homes, and many have important wildlife. We all need to take responsibility in reducing the risk of harmful fires.

"One stray firework could cause a disaster which is why we are asking people not to use fireworks within these areas, and to take great care with fire and fireworks if they live or holiday near those places."

The prohibition order was put in place using Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act. It allows Fire and Emergency to prohibit or restrict certain activities, such as the use of fireworks.

Last summer, fireworks were prohibited across all of Otago District from 22 December 2021 until 1 April 2022. This prohibition is targeted at areas where the risk of fire starting and spreading is highest, as identified in the fire plan for Otago.

"Go to checkitsalright.nz to see if it is safe to do your activity and tips on how to do it safely. You can quickly find if any restrictions are in place, and apply for a free fire permit, which if required can take up to ten days to be processed. The MetService app also has quick links to fire season information."