Two flown to hospital after Hampden crash

Emergency services attend the crash that has left State Highway 1 closed north of Hampden today. Photo: Nic Duff

Two people were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries after a van rolled off the road near Oamaru this morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the single-vehicle crash in Herbert-Hampden Rd, Hampden, at 9am.

They responded with one helicopter and one ambulance.

Two patients were assessed at the scene and transported to hospital by helicopter in a moderate condition, the spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three crews attended.

The van appeared to have rolled off the road and one of its two occupants had been trapped inside.

The person was freed and crews assisted with traffic management, he said.

