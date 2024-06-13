Young female apprentices get a boost

North Canterbury 18-year-old Amber Jellyman never imagined she would be working as a painting apprentice this time last year.

Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle and apprentice painter Amber Jellyman. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

That was until Kaikōura painter Shane Calvert offered her a job.

The Kaikōura youth is in her first year of a three-year apprenticeship as a painter, thanks to the support of the Kaikōura Mayors’ Taskforce for Jobs programme.

‘‘I wasn’t really looking for a job at the time,’’ Ms Jellyman said.

‘‘I just needed to find something to do to get out of school.

‘‘I didn’t think I would be doing this, but I don’t regret it.’’

She is one of several young people being supported into apprenticeships through the programme, with Mr Calvert taking on two apprentices.

The programme has helped her to get the tools of the trade and assisted her in attending some courses.

She said she likes working at different locations around the district.

Workmate Ryan Jarvis said he has been impressed with Ms Jellyman’s work ethic.

‘‘She has only been painting for a year, but her skill level is of a third year apprentice.’’

Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle with Courtney Burke and her employer Sam Lewthwaite. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

After working as a mechanic for five years, Courtney Burke found herself unemployed when her employer closed down.

But the Kaikōura Mayors’ Taskforce for Jobs programme helped her find a job as an apprentice diesel mechanic for Sam Lewthwaite of Lewthwaite Diesel Services.

Mayor Craig Mackle said the programme checked in on local businesses to see if any positions were coming up.

‘‘After talking with Sam we decided to track her (Courtney) down.

‘‘It is a big step up from a mechanic to a diesel mechanic, but she is doing really well.’’

The programme has assisted her to attend courses, including gaining her WTR (wheels, tracks and rollers) and class 2 licences for heavy vehicles, and provided $2000 worth of tools.

‘‘I was pretty happy with cars, but it is nice to have an extra step ahead,’’ Ms Burke said.

After growing up in Hanmer Springs, Ms Burke completed an automotive course through the Ara Institute of Canterbury, before starting an apprenticeship with Arthur Burke Ltd in Amberley.

She moved to Kaikōura three years ago.

The Mayors’ Taskforce for Jobs programme is funded by the Ministry of Social Development, with the Government announcing $18 million in funding over two years.

Kaikōura joined the programme in 2020 and this year it was funded with the goal of placing 38 young people (up to age 24) into sustainable employment by June 30.

Co-ordinator Aysia McMillan said 40 youth have been placed in jobs so far.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.