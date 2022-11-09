California Powerball player to claim record $3.42 billion jackpot

File photo: Reuters

A Powerball player in California holds the only winning ticket in Tuesday's drawing for the US$2.04 billion (NZ$3.42b) jackpot, according to the game's website, ending a string of 40 drawings that produced no winners and pushed the top prize into record territory.

The lucky ticket holder, whose identity was not disclosed, has a choice of taking a lump sum of $997.6 million cash or receiving the full amount in 29 annual payments.

The odds of matching all six numbers in the drawing - 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and 10 - were 1 in 292.2 million.

The previous record for a Powerball jackpot was set in 2016 when three ticket holders from California, Florida and Tennessee shared a $1.59 billion top prize.

The $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ranks as a world record for a lottery top prize, according to multiple media reports.

The drawing, which had been scheduled for 10:59 p.m. EST on Monday, was delayed for hours when at least one of the 48 participating state lotteries needed more processing time, according to a tweet from the California Lottery. It did not identify the state in question.

Officials of the Multi-State Lottery Commission, which supervises the Powerball drawing, could not be reached by Reuters for comment.