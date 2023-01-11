Controversial Cardinal George Pell dies at 81

Australian Cardinal George Pell, a leading Roman Catholic conservative and former top Vatican official who in 2020 was acquitted of sexual abuse allegations, has died at the age of 81.

Private secretary Father Joseph Hamilton told Reuters that Pell, a former Archbishop of Sydney and Melbourne, died in Rome on Tuesday night.

Archbishop Peter Comensoli, the Archbishop of Melbourne, said Pell had died from heart complications following hip surgery.

A week ago Pell had attended the funeral of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI in the Vatican.

An Australian appeals court ruling in 2020 quashed convictions that Pell sexually assaulted two choir boys in the 1990s.

The ruling allowed the then-78-year-old Pell to walk free after 13 months in prison, ending the case of the most senior figure accused in the global scandal of historical sex abuse that has rocked the Roman Catholic Church worldwide.

Pell served as Vatican as economy minister from 2014 until he took a leave of absence in 2017 to return to Australia to face the charges.

Even before the sexual assault allegations, he was a polarising figure in the two decades that he dominated the Australian Catholic hierarchy, revered by conservative Catholics but scorned by liberals for his staunch opposition to same-sex marriage and women's ordination.

He had been living in Rome since his acquittal and had several meetings with Pope Francis. Pell often attended the pontiff's Masses and Francis praised him publicly after his return. On the day of Pell's acquittal in 2020, Francis offered his morning Mass for all those who suffer from unjust sentences, which he compared to the persecution of Jesus.

Cardinal George Pell was Australia's most senior Catholic. Photo: Getty Images

After his return to Rome, Pell became a familiar face around the Vatican area even though he was retired. His home became a focal point for conservatives preparing their platform for the eventual election of Francis's successor.

He was a close friend of former Pope Benedict, who died last month. But he disagreed with Benedict's decision to continuing wearing white, saying it had confused the faithful. In an interview with Reuters after his return to Rome, he said the Church needed rules on the role of popes who retire.

HIGH PROFILE TRIALS

In May 2018, Pell was committed to stand trial on multiple historical sexual offence charges relating to alleged incidents at a pool in his hometown of Ballarat in the 1970s and at Melbourne’s St Patrick’s Cathedral in the 1990s. The so-called swimmers case was dropped after a judge did not allow certain evidence.

Pell, who denied the allegations, did not take the stand at two trials, the first of which ended with a hung jury. At the re-trial, a jury unanimously convicted him on five charges of assaulting two teenage choirboys at the cathedral when he was archbishop of Melbourne.

Pell was sentenced to six years in jail, becoming the most senior Catholic official worldwide to go to prison for child sex assault. He lost his first appeal and was in solitary confinement for 404 days until Australia's seven High Court judges unanimously overturned his conviction, saying it was not proven beyond reasonable doubt.

"Look, it was bad, it wasn't like a holiday, but I don’t want to exaggerate how difficult that was. But there were many dark moments," Pell told Reuters of his jail time.

Former Australia Prime Minister Tony Abbott said Australia had lost a great son and the Church had lost a great leader.

"His incarceration on charges that the High Court ultimately scathingly dismissed was a modern form of crucifixion; reputationally at least a kind of living death," Abbott said on Twitter. "His prison journals should become a classic: a fine man wrestling with a cruel fate and trying to make sense of the unfairness of suffering."

GOLD MINER'S SON

The high-profile case was one of the Australia's most divisive and some media organisations went so far as to as to breach a court suppression order barring coverage of the trial.

Shine Lawyers said it is progressing a civil claim on behalf of the father of a former altar boy who alleged he was sexually abused by Pell.

"The claim will continue against the church and Pell’s estate," Shine Lawyers Chief Legal Officer Lisa Flynn said in a statement. "There is still a great deal of evidence for this claim to rely on, and the court will be asked in due course to make its ruling on that evidence."

The son of an Anglican gold miner and a devout Irish Catholic mother, Pell was talented both academically and at sports. At 18, he landed a contract to play professional Australian Rules football and played in the reserves for a club, but later chose to enter the seminary.

He went on to earn a doctorate in church history from Oxford and then became a parish priest in Ballarat.

A burly and imposing figure at 1.9 metres tall (6ft 3in), Pell rose to prominence in the mid-1990s first as archbishop of Melbourne, then archbishop of Sydney in 2001.

Through the 1990s, the church increasingly came under attack for protecting priests and other church personnel who had committed sexual offences and for failing to support their victims.

Pell took pride in having set up one of the world's first schemes to compensate victims of child sexual abuse in Melbourne. Critics, however, later told a government-appointed inquiry that the scheme was designed to persuade victims not to pursue legal action.

The inquiry, known as a Royal Commission, began in 2013 a five-year investigation into child sex abuse in the Catholic Church and other institutions.

It found the church and other institutions had repeatedly failed to keep children safe with cultures of secrecy and cover-ups.

It also found that Pell was aware of child sex abuse by at least two priests in the 1970s and 1980s and had failed to take steps to get the priests removed.