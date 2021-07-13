Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Hey kids! Bare-bottomed monkey man with fake penis teaches kids to read

    1. Canterbury
    2. International

    Wow. Photo: Supplied
    Wow. Photo: Supplied
    Warning: This story contains images of a sexual nature

    A UK library has apologised after outraged parents raised objections to a man dressed as a bare-bottomed monkey appeared at an event to promote children's reading.

    The performer also sported a fake penis.

    After photos of the event appeared online, disgruntled parents were quick to register their disgust.

    "This is unbelievable. Have we completely lost our moral compass as a society?" one asked.

    "Someone needs to lose their job over this," another added.

    The event was part of a "Summer Reading Challenge" run by Redbridge Council in East London.

    Redbridge Libraries later apologised for the "inappropriate" costume.

    Redbridge Labour councillor Jas Athwal tweeted: "I was appalled by the incident in Redbridge Libraries on Saturday.

    "Completely inappropriate and deeply offensive performers were hired by independent contractor Vision who manage Redbridge libraries and leisure centres.

    "As soon as I was made aware of the performers, I immediately contacted Vision and the event was stopped.

    "I have launched a full and thorough investigation into how these performers were hired by Vision and will put stringent measures in place to ensure something like this can't happen again."

    Local MP Wes Streeting also said he was "deeply concerned" and has written a letter to Visions asking how the company thought the costume was appropriate for "family audiences".

     

     

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter