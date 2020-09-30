'I Am Woman' singer Helen Reddy dies

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Australian singer, actor and activist Helen Reddy has died in Los Angeles.
The music legend – known for her feminist anthem I Am Woman – was 78.
The singer's life was recently turned into a movie of the same name.
"She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and a truly formidable woman.
"Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever."
Reddy had been living with dementia in a nursing home for retired Hollywood stars in Los Angeles.