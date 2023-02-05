Kiwi teenager reportedly killed in avalanche in Austria

Photo: Getty Images

A New Zealand teenager has been reportedly killed in an avalanche in Austria.

The teen was reportedly among three killed in a series of avalanches in western Austria on Saturday local time, according to the news agency Austria Press Agency.

According to local police, an avalanche death in Kaltenbach is a 17-year-old New Zealand tourist.

He was alone in an open ski area and found dead by searchers and relatives, according to the report.

The victim has not been identified.

Two other people were also found dead in avalanches in Voralberg and Otzal.

According to PA, "Despite all the warnings - there was warning level four on the five-part scale - winter sports enthusiasts were out and about in open terrain, several people were buried and injured when they left."

"Intense snowfall and wind have increased the risk of avalanches dangerously in Tyrol and Vorarlberg," PA reported.

