Lucky escape after teen sucked into drain

A lucky escape by a teenager sucked into a drain has prompted a heartfelt plea to avoid floodwaters as showers eased in a rain-hit region.

Sunny skies are set to greet southeast Queensland after being hit by heavy showers for days, causing flooding, power outages and damaging roads.

"It's good news for folks in the southeast where some flooding is still ongoing after previous days of rainfall," the Bureau of Meteorology's Miriam Bradbury said.

However, authorities have warned residents wading through the aftermath to use common sense after a number of floodwater rescues.

Two people were caught in their vehicles near Murgon on Wednesday night after flooding hit the South Burnett region, cutting off roads and reportedly causing $A250,000 in damage to the highway.

But the most fortunate escape was pulled off by a 15-year-old boy who was sucked into a far north Queensland stormwater drain on Tuesday.

Police on Thursday released footage of an officer arriving moments after the teen went missing in Mareeba as concerned children stood by the flooded area.

The boy luckily re-emerged a few streets away with cuts and grazes.

"We were lucky on that occasion that that boy came out with some scratches and bruises," State Disaster Coordinator Shane Chelepy said on Thursday.

"We do not want to see bad outcomes from kids playing in floodwaters - you just do not know what is under that water."

Mr Chelepy implored residents to stay out of floodwaters, saying many people had already been rescued across the state.

"We are only early in the season and we have already seen risky behaviour being undertaken with people driving through floodwaters," he said.

Floodwaters have begun to subside at South Burnett, north of Brisbane, with an emergency watch and act alert cancelled late on Thursday.

"Flash flooding has eased and the water is starting to go down. Obey all road signs and never drive through flood waters," the police warning said.

Residents at Western Downs west of Brisbane are also waiting for floodwaters to ease after at one stage being asked to prepare to evacuate.

A major flood warning was issued downstream of the Logan River at Beaudesert, which is now subsiding.

The state's north is next in the firing line.

The bureau warned a trough and a tropical low was set to develop across northern and eastern parts of Queensland, particularly north of Mackay.

It is expected to bring widespread rain and thunderstorms, with possible heavy falls from Thursday night set to linger for days.

The bureau said it was unlikely the tropical low would develop into the season's first cyclone.

Daily rainfall of up to 60mm is forecast for the north on Thursday and up to 80mm on Friday, with heavier localised totals of up to 200mm.

It follows days of heavy rain across the southeast that caused flooding, power outages and affected the Australia-India cricket Test at the Gabba.

The State Emergency Service received 145 calls for help, with Ergon Energy saying more than 2000 customers were without power late on Thursday after Queensland recorded nearly 540,000 lightning strikes in the past week.