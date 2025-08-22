Magnitude 7.5 quake in South America prompts tsunami risk assessment

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A magnitude 7.5 earthquake has struck off South America this afternoon.
The earthquake was located in the Drake Passage, a body of water located between the southern tip of South America and Antarctica, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10km the USGS said.
The New Zealand Civil Defence said in a social media post it was assessing whether the quake posed a tsunami threat to New Zealand.
If a tsunami had been generated, it would take at least eight hours to arrive in New Zealand, the post said.
The USGS said there was no tsunami warning or threat.
- Reuters/Allied Media