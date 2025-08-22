Friday, 22 August 2025

Magnitude 7.5 quake in South America prompts tsunami risk assessment

    1. Canterbury
    2. International

    Image: USGS
    Image: USGS
    A magnitude 7.5 earthquake has struck off South America this afternoon.

    The earthquake was located in the Drake Passage, a body of water located between the southern tip of South America and Antarctica, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

    The quake was at a depth of 10km the USGS said.

    The New Zealand Civil Defence said in a social media post it was assessing whether the quake posed a tsunami threat to New Zealand.

    If a tsunami had been generated, it would take at least eight hours to arrive in New Zealand, the post said.

    The USGS said there was no tsunami warning or threat.

    - Reuters/Allied Media

    Reuters