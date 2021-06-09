Meghan releases debut children's book

Wednesday, 9 June 2021

    Meghan has previously said the book began as a Father's Day poem she wrote for Harry shortly after Archie was born in 2019. Photo: Reuters
    Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has released her debut children's book, dedicating it to her husband Prince Harry and their two-year-old son Archie.

    The Bench, which looks at the relationship between father and son through a mother's eyes, hit bookstands days after the couple welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana, named after Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Harry's late mother Princess Diana, last week.

    Meghan has previously said the book, written with rhyming text, began as a Father's Day poem she wrote for Harry shortly after Archie was born in 2019.

    In a handwritten-like note inside the book, Meghan wrote: "For the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump".

    Meghan also narrates an audio version of the book, which features watercolour illustrations by artist Christian Robinson.

    Harry and Meghan, a former actress from the US, quit royal duties last year, leaving Britain for California, where they now live. 

    Reuters

     

