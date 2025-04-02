New details about Shane Warne's sudden death revealed

Shane Warne. Photo: Getty Images

New details surrounding Shane Warne's sudden death in a Thai hotel room three years ago have come to light.

The former Australian cricketer died aged 52 in March 2022 while on holiday on the Thai island of Koh Samui. He was found unresponsive in his luxury villa just an hour after two women were seen on CCTV leaving his room.

A newly unearthed medical report, revealed by The Sun more than three years after his death, lists two types of Viagra and a drug known to improve longevity in the bedroom in his suite.

The document reveals paramedics who attended the scene discovered Sildenafil, marketed as Viagra. Kamagra, an unregulated version of Viagra available in jelly sachets, and Dapoxetine, a drug used to prevent premature ejaculation.

Kamagra is illegal in Thailand, but is widely available over the counter.

Viagra and Dapoxetine are legal with a prescription, but they too can be purchased on the black market. It remains unclear whether Warne had taken any of the drugs before his death.

But the cricketer was known to have a history of heart issues, and the medications come with warnings for those with cardiovascular conditions.

A post-mortem conducted in Thailand concluded Warne died of natural causes due to congenital heart disease.

The report ruled out foul play, according to The Sun.

But reports surfaced last weekend alleging Thai police removed Kamagra from Warne's hotel room during their investigation.

This week, News Corp reported Warne had openly spoken about using Viagra during his relationship with actress and model Elizabeth Hurley.

Warne was staying at the Smujana Villas resort on a holiday with three friends at the time of his death.

CCTV footage from the resort showed two massage therapists leaving his villa shortly before he was found unconscious about 5pm.

His friends called for an ambulance at 5.40pm, with paramedics arriving at 6pm.

The medical report details how emergency responders began CPR at 6.10pm and transported Warne to Thailand International Hospital.

Dr Dulyakit Wittayachanyapong, who oversaw Warne's treatment at the hospital, told The Sun Online: "When he arrived at hospital his face was green and pale, he had black blood in his nose and mouth, which was unusual. There was no sign of life."

Hospital staff attempted resuscitation for 43 minutes before Warne was declared dead at 6.53pm.

The medical report states that doctors intubated him and administered adrenaline and sodium bicarbonate in efforts to revive him.

Blood tests at the hospital revealed his oxygen levels had dropped to a critical 40 percent.

During his 15-year international career, leg-spinner Warne was widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest bowlers.

Off the pitch, he was known for his flamboyant lifestyle.

His 10-year marriage to Simone Callahan, with whom he had three children, ended in divorce.

He was later engaged to Hurley, though the couple eventually separated.

Warne, a habitual smoker and drinker, had also been on a liquid diet in the weeks leading up to his death.